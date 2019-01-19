Menu
NOT what you want to find when you head into the bathroom first thing in the morning.
NOT what you want to find when you head into the bathroom first thing in the morning.
Family lifts lid on scary toilet surprise

by Domanii Cameron
19th Jan 2019 11:44 AM
A WYNNUM family was given a slippery surprise when they opened their toilet lid early this morning and found a 1.6 metre carpet python taking a dip.

Stewart Lalor from Brisbane Snake Catchers was called out to the home in Brisbane's east about 6.45am.

Mr Lalor said while some snakes tended to recoil when being removed from toilets, this guy was much easier - poking himself out.

"I've had jobs in the past where I've had hands in the toilet for half an hour," he said.

"This guy half took himself out (of the water) for me which was unusual. I think he was curious to see what was going on."

The snake catcher said it wasn't entirely uncommon for the reptiles to take a dip in toilets.

"I probably get about two or three (call outs) every year," he said.

"Sometimes they find their way through the house and get into toilets. This particular one, it's gone through the pipes. This was an older home with piping on the exterior of the house."

Mr Lalor said sometimes snakes were just trying to cool down and find a drink while others wanted somewhere wet to hang out while shedding.

"By the looks of it, this guy is pretty close to needing a shed," he said.

"They get irritated and sit themselves in a pool of water and help loosen that old shed off.

"Sometimes you get them in pools, other times I've found them in mop buckets left outside."

And for anyone who does happen to find a snake in their toilet ...

"Don't try and flush the toilet," Mr Lalor said. "They'll go down further into the pipe."

If you find a snake at your home, contact Brisbane Snake Catchers via www.brisbane-snake-catcher.com.au

