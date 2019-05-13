Slide into some seriously cool fun these school holidays

COOL FUN: The Snow4Kids Festival is returning to Brisbane for the winter school holidays.

COOL FUN: The Snow4Kids Festival is returning to Brisbane for the winter school holidays. Contributed

BRISBANE is set to become a winter wonderland these school holidays with the return of the Snow4Kids Festival.

Kids and adults will have the opportunity to make their own snowman, throw snowballs at a range of targets and go tobogganing down the slopes.

Wynter, a three-metre friendly polar bear, will also make an appearance.

Founder of Bucceri Snow Making, Alfio Bucceri, has brought the wonder of winter to families all around the world for more than 30 years and is excited to introduce his newest snow technology to the world at Snow4Kids 2019. His one-of-a-kind equipment will make real snow fall from the sky.

"Inventing and developing snow making equipment is my passion and it's great to see that Brisbane is so supportive of our snow event concepts," he said.

Tickets are on sale now at a special price of $18 for the month of May.

The Snow4Kids Festival will be held at the South Bank Piazza from June 29-July 14, with hourly sessions from 9.30am-4.30pm. Log onto www.snow4kids.com.au.