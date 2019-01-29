Seibold sends Broncos to Melbourne AFL club

BRONCOS coach Anthony Seibold has sent four of his big-name troops down to North Melbourne this week in a bid to strengthen Brisbane's kicking game.

Anthony Milford, Kodi Nikorima, Andrew McCullough and Jamayne Isaako were all absent from Red Hill on Tuesday after being sent to the AFL club for a brief stint.

The Courier-Mail understands the move was part of the group's "personal development", but is also aimed at improving the team's kicking game ahead of season 2019.

Seibold used a similar tactic last season while still with South Sydney, sending halves Cody Walker and Adam Reynolds to Port Adelaide.

The trip was focused on the pair's kicking game, but they also sat in on team meetings and watched how the club went about their business.

Brisbane are keen to improve their kicking game. Picture by Liam Kidston.

It is understood Milford, Nikorima, McCullough and Isaako will also be exposed to the different training methods and operations used at North Melbourne.

Brisbane centre Jack Bird, who will play outside Milford this year, applauded the initiative.

"It's a bit different but that's the thing we need to improve on is our kicking game," Bird said.

"Going down there and going to an AFL club is going to help Milf and Kodi as our halves. Jamayne's gone down to do some kick-catch … Mac coming out of dummy-half, that will help his game.

"It's a little bit different but it's good for us."

Isaako will head to the Kangaroos. AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts.

Seibold has a reputation for employing different training tactics, including blasting music during conditioning and mixing up the drills in a way Brisbane players were unfamiliar with from their days under Wayne Bennett.

A number of Broncos players have spoken about how their fitness has improved and how they have been pushed further under Seibold, and Bird is no different.

When asked about his own personal development under his new coach, the 23-year-old said he had noticed both mental and physical differences.

"It's a little bit harder with Seibs here, it's a little bit more full on," he said.

"Seibs works a lot different to Wayno. It's just about adjusting to his coaching style and on my behalf, I have gained that confidence back.

Brisbane had staff from Port Adelaide at training on Tuesday. AAP Image/Dan Peled.

"My physical health and mental health has improved by a mile from last year. I just need to keep on top of that and keep my confidence up. Hopefully I get through the year."

The trip to North Melbourne for Milford, Nikorima, McCullough and Isaako is not the only AFL connection Brisbane have had this week either, after Lions great Michael Voss made a surprise appearance at Red Hill.

An assistant coach at Port Adelaide, it is understood Voss toured Brisbane's facilities and was there to watch how the club trained under Seibold.

