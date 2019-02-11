Sickening head clash compounds Roar’s finals exit

Brisbane Roar have again fallen one game short of the W-League decider after failing for the second successive season to make the most of a home semi-final.

Last year it was Melbourne City it broke Roar hearts at Perry Park. Last night it was Sydney FC, who beat Brisbane 2-1 at Dolphin Stadium to reach the grand final for second straight season.

Goals to Caitlin Foord and Sofia Huerta proved enough for the Sydneysiders, with a sizzling late strike from Japanese star Yuki Nagasoto proving to be merely a consolation goal for the hosts.

Sydney's win, coupled with Perth's 4-2 win over premiers Melbourne Victory at AAMI Park in Sunday's other semi-final, means the Sky Blues will host the Glory in the grand final, with FFA to confirm the day and venue on Monday.

While Sydney can now plan for the final and how to stop Glory star Sam Kerr, who scored a hat-trick, the Roar can only lament what might have been after another lost opportunity.

"We were in situations where we could have got back in the game and then taken it but it wasn't to be," Roar coach Mel Andreatta said.

"They're a very good side and in the end they deserved the result."

Brisbane's cause wasn't helped by the 78th minute dismissal of Natalie Tathem for last-player foul on Princess Ibini.

Alanna Kennedy (left) clashes heads with Allira Toby (right) of the Roar. Picture: AAP

Allira Toby (right) of the Roar came off second best in the clash. Picture: AAP

But there was no denying Sydney's dominance over the 90 minutes.

Sky Blues coach Ante Juric was understandably thrilled with the result and having the chance to make amends for the last season's grand final loss to Melbourne City.

"I was a bit nervous at the end but the girls deserved it," Juric said.

"(Making the final) two years in a row is nice but we've got to win it this time.

"Opportunities don't come around all the time so we want to take it."

Sofia Huerta (centre) celebrates her goal. Picture: AAP

Sunday's win was Sydney's third from three matches against the Roar this season.

"I'm proud to get three wins (against Brisbane) but they're very good," Juric said.

The Sky Blues had the better of the contest from the start, with Foord giving the visitors the lead in the 33rd minute.

Sydney doubled their advantage in the 68th minute through Huerta, who was fed by Matildas star Alanna Kennedy.

Nagasoto's late goal got the crowd of 4271 excited but the Sydneysiders deservedly held on.

