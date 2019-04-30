Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Eric Bautheac has played his last game for the Brisbane Roar. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England
Eric Bautheac has played his last game for the Brisbane Roar. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England
Soccer

Brutal cull as Roar begin rebuild

by Marco Monteverde
30th Apr 2019 12:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BRISBANE Roar have swept a broom through their 2018-19 playing squad.

Including retiring skipper Matt McKay, 14 players won't return to the Roar for their maiden campaign under new coach Robbie Fowler.

 

Joining previously confirmed departures McKay, Henrique, Thomas Kristensen, Luke DeVere and Brett Holman are French marquee man Eric Bautheac, Spanish midfielder Alex Lopez, former Australian under-17 captain Joe Caletti, attackers Tobias Mikkelsen, Eli Babalj and Charles Lokoli-Ngoy, defenders Stefan Nigro and Ruon Tongyik, and back-up goalkeeper Brendan White

"Brisbane Roar would like to thank all departing players for their contribution to the club and wish them all the best for the future," club CEO David Pourre said.

More Stories

a-league brisbane roar football robbie fowler soccer
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Vigil to honour domestic violence victims

    Vigil to honour domestic violence victims

    News The community will rally to say no to domestic and family violence

    • 30th Apr 2019 3:12 PM
    Second storey destroyed in house fire

    Second storey destroyed in house fire

    Breaking Double-storey Queenslander goes up in flames

    • 30th Apr 2019 2:19 PM
    $150m detention centre to fight overcrowding

    premium_icon $150m detention centre to fight overcrowding

    News Massive cash splash as government tries to tackle overcrowding

    Huge majority of city wants change to council representation

    premium_icon Huge majority of city wants change to council representation

    Council News There were 1049 survey respondents with comments from 450 people