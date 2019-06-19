Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Brisbane protester refused to sign bail

by Warren Barnsley
19th Jun 2019 12:44 PM

An "armchair revolutionary" who shut down a busy Brisbane CBD street by gluing himself to the road spent the night in the watchhouse because he refused to sign his bail undertaking.

Eric Serge Herbert was fined $550 on Wednesday for being a public nuisance and contravening a police direction after pleading guilty in Brisbane Magistrates Court.

"He was offered bail but like a true armchair revolutionary he wasn't going to sign it," magistrate Suzette Coates said.

More Stories

activist bail court crime

Top Stories

    Preparing homes for families fleeing domestic violence

    premium_icon Preparing homes for families fleeing domestic violence

    News Within a span of a few hours, an empty house is transformed into a welcoming home.

    • 19th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Store closure: lights are on but nobody's home

    premium_icon Store closure: lights are on but nobody's home

    Business The business only opened in August of last year

    'Hell of a show' for Fernvale: campdraft organisers push on

    premium_icon 'Hell of a show' for Fernvale: campdraft organisers push on

    News Grab your Akubra and pull on your best pair of jeans.

    UN boss flies high for Pacific meetings

    premium_icon UN boss flies high for Pacific meetings

    News The Spartan proved well-suited for supporting the task.