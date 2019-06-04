Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Father Dan Carroll, who is the parish priest for the Darra-Jindalee Catholic Parish.
Father Dan Carroll, who is the parish priest for the Darra-Jindalee Catholic Parish.
Crime

Priest charged with child sex offence

by Chris Clarke
4th Jun 2019 9:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WELL-KNOWN priest from a popular Brisbane parish has been charged with a historical child sex offence dating back to 1975.

 

Father Dan Carroll, who is the parish priest at the Darra-Jindalee Catholic Parish, was charged last Monday with one count of indecent treatment of a child

The 83-year-old Burleigh Heads man is expected to appear in court on June 24.

It is alleged Fr Carroll inappropriately touched a child while they were eight and nine years old in 1975 and 1976.

According to the Darra-Jindalee Catholic Parish's website, Fr Carroll's "dedication and commitment to his congregation has helped to develop a dynamic, welcoming and enthusiastic parish community."

"Myself and the parish staff are always here to serve," Fr Carroll is quoted as saying on the parish's website.

More Stories

brisbane priest child sex offences crime dan carroll

Top Stories

    Have your say on Ipswich's most influential people

    premium_icon Have your say on Ipswich's most influential people

    People and Places You may have agreed with the final results or you may have thought they were completely off the money – well now is your chance to have your say.

    Hottest footy offer: Watch Langer Cup matches live

    Hottest footy offer: Watch Langer Cup matches live

    Rugby League Ipswich State High talents in the spotlight

    Ipswich's path to excellence

    premium_icon Ipswich's path to excellence

    Rugby League Rugby league program achieves remarkable results on and off-field.

    Albo dishes out new shadow ministry

    premium_icon Albo dishes out new shadow ministry

    Politics Blair MP Shayne Neumann has been handed a new portfolio.