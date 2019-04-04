Brisbane only 20 minutes away for commuters

A VISION of Ipswich being only 20 minutes - a flat white and a bacon and egg roll away - from Brisbane will be one of the spin-off benefits of this year's Federal Budget.

The faster rail network is one of the pipe dreams put forth by the Council of Mayors (SEQ), culminating in south-east Queensland being a '45 minute region'.

The conglomeration of mayors said the initial commitment of $14.5 million for a National Faster Rail Agency and a further $40 million for detailed assessments of five fast rail corridors will help bring the dream closer.

The faster rail network will result in Brisbane to Ipswich taking only 20 minutes, Brisbane to the Gold Coast 35 minutes and Brisbane to the Sunshine Coast 45 minutes.

The enhanced network would deliver a regional rail connection with a potential top speed between 200km/h to 250km/h, and an average running speed of 160km/h.

This is compared to the current Citytrain network with a top speed between 100km/h to 140km/h and an average running speed of 60km/h.

Other projects as part of the broader Budget include include $320 million for Warrego Highway upgrades between Ipswich and Toowoomba, $170 million for Cunningham Highway projects, $60 million for the Toowoomba to Ipswich corridor, and $50 million for the Ipswich Motorway corridor.

Council of Mayors (SEQ) chair Cr Graham Quirk said a faster rail network was critical to achieve the vision of a 45 minute region, and to ensure infrastructure delivery would keep pace with the anticipated population growth of south-east Queensland.

"The SEQ Mayors have lobbied incredibly hard to ensure our region has the infrastructure needed to cater for our growing population," he said.

"This announcement is acknowledgement that our message is getting through and Canberra is hearing us loud and clear.

"In the coming decades, the region's population will grow to more than five million people. Without the infrastructure to support this growth, maintaining the liveability and lifestyle we currently enjoy in SEQ will become increasingly challenging.

"Brisbane Metro and Cross River Rail will be fantastic enablers of people movement in SEQ, and the introduction of a faster rail network will ensure the benefits of these projects reach well beyond the boundaries of Brisbane City."

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg acknowledged the need for infrastructure, especially in developing regions, however rather than identifying single projects, the Government funnelled money into competitive infrastructure programs, including the Regional Growth Fund and Building Better Regions Fund.

Leading demographer Bernard Salt has recently stated without the infrastructure, Ipswich will not reach its full potential as a 'third corridor' through Queensland's capital, Brisbane.

Other infrastructure commitments include: