Grieving mum’s life-saving gift to save other children

Eloise Gannon will never be forgotten by her adoring family. Photo Mark Cranitch.

NOTHING can bring back her beautiful Eloise, but Brisbane mother Nikki Gannon is pushing past her pain to make sure other young lives are saved.

Eloise was only 15 when she passed away, just days after doctors gave the talented 15-year-old swimmer the all clear.

Clayfield College student Eloise Gannon died, aged 15, of a heart disorder

Yesterday, Mrs Gannon, of Wavell Heights, made good on her promise to help fund a mobile clinic that will perform ECGs (electrocardiograms) on young Queenslanders to ensure early detection of any cardiac issues.

The million-dollar Heart 3 truck was unveiled at Brisbane Racing Club, Eagle Farm, and is a joint effort of the Eloise Gannon Foundation, Dr Rolf Gomes's Heart of Australia and female cycling charity Girls Got Heart.

The 12-metre compact truck, which features a cardiac testing room with treadmill and ultrasound, will visit sporting venues in Brisbane and 16 locations across regional Queensland.

Since Heart of Australia commenced operations in 2014, its two larger mobile clinics, Heart 1 and 2, have seen more than 6000 patients and helped save more than 300 lives.

Mrs Gannon said by giving more people access to testing for heart disorders, survival rates would continue to improve.

Eloise, who was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, died on August 28, 2013.

Her mother went in to wake her for school only to discover she has passed during the night.

"It was terrible, waiting for the coroner to take Eloise away, in her pink flannelette pyjamas," Mrs Gannon said. "Her phone was beside her bed and it was buzzing, buzzing, buzzing, it was her friends (at Clayfield College) asking where she was because she was late. We were all just rocked to the core."

Nikki Gannon, with husband Geoff and daughters Bront and Eloise.

Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, in which an extra electrical pathway in the heart causes a rapid heartbeat (arrhythmia), affects between one and three people in every 1000 Australians and is considered one of the lesser causes of sudden cardiac arrest. It is one of more than 40 different cardiovascular conditions caused by an underlying genetic fault.