Jailed model bragged about avoiding arrest

A FORMER Catholic schoolgirl turned promotional model and ecstasy trafficker who bragged about her ability to avoid arrest has been jailed.

Georgia-Lee Lucinda Chapman, 21, who worked as a receptionist for the CEO of Queensland Performing Arts Centre, was in the Supreme Court in Brisbane on December 13 where Justice Peter Davis sentenced her to four years in prison for trafficking, to be suspended after eight months.

The court heard Chapman "was involved in every aspect of the sale of drugs on a daily basis" and she "conducted herself with authority to runners and customers" between November 2014 and August 2015.

She sold pills to help her boyfriend, Kurt Davis, a major wholesale ecstasy dealer. She also made at least $9600 profit selling hundreds of tablets to "runners" who sold them in Brisbane nightclubs, including The Met nightclub in Fortitude Valley, by smuggling them in Eclipse mint tins.

She pleaded guilty to eight charges on December 13 and agreed she "conspired" with a member of her drug ring to remotely disable mobile phones belonging to two of the ring's pill pushers who were arrested early in the police operation.

She also lied to police when she was arrested in April 2015, claiming incriminating texts on her phone were about "lollipops" and "concert tickets", according to the prosecution statement of facts.

Prosecutors told the court that Davis regularly sourced up to 1000 pills and "had at least seven runners selling pills for him in nightclubs around Brisbane".

Chapman's text messages show she supplied 57 orders for pills between November 2014 and April 2015, including some orders for up to 50 pills each. She also supplied 24 orders between June 2015 and August 2015, with a profit margin of $14 to $15 a pill.

She organised to restock drug runners and collect their takings by either "taking pills to the club", or by organising for the runners to come to her house at Cashmere, north of Brisbane.

On one occasion Chapman took over Davis's role and "sourced 500 pills" because he had gone fishing.

Another time she "bragged to a friend" that she had been "carrying 150 pills" but was not searched by police, who patted down Davis.

She was busted as part of a police operation targeting ecstasy sales in The Met nightclub.

When Davis was arrested, Chapman bragged to a friend that police had failed to seize Davis's drug phone, which was full of incriminating messages. "Mwah hah ha haaah," she texted a friend.

Justice Davis sentenced Chapman to four years for trafficking between November 13, 2014, and August 18, 2015. She was also convicted but not further punished for seven other charges, including drug possession and possessing objects used in connection with drugs.

When police raided the home she shared with Davis on April 19, 2015, they found 266 ecstasy pills.

Her father Rodney Chapman, of Harrisville, near Ipswich, told the court his daughter worked at QPAC, South Brisbane.

"It absolutely shatters me that she became involved with drugs," he said.

"She has always been an absolute role model," he said.

He said his daughter was a dancer, but the criminal charges "stopped" her "from pursuing her dance career" on Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines and Norwegian Cruise Line.

When one of Chapman's co-offenders was sentenced in July, Justice David Boddice told the court that drug bosses targeted young clubbers with clean criminal records to push drugs because they did not "stand out" and were more likely to sell drugs without raising suspicion.