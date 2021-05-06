Dream home nightmare after PlanBuild’s $2m collapse

A Brisbane man faces losing $70,000 after plans for a dream home were left in ruin with the $2m collapse of high-profile builder PlanBuild.

Paul McNiff is looking at a loss of almost $70,000 after the collapse of Brisbane-based builder PlanBuild left his plans for a dream home in tatters.

Mr McNiff is one of 40 PlanBuild customers whose houses are unfinished after the award-winning construction firm collapsed last month owing about $2m. Mr McNiff said work on his $470,000, five bedroom home at Banyo, on Brisbane's northside, never even started.

He said the builder failed to even pay an insurance premium to the Queensland Building and Construction Commission (QBCC) meaning there was no guarantee he and his partner would ever see the $15,000 deposit paid to PlanBuild.

"The plans for the home were never even submitted to the council," said Mr McNiff.

"We were told they needed the deposit money to submit the plans but that never happened."

Mr McNiff said the QBCC needed to have better checks and balances to ensure that consumers that signed a contract were protected.

"The QBCC has told us that we are likely to get the deposit returned, but there was no guarantee because work had not started," he said.

As well as the deposit, Mr McNiff said he faced a substantial increase in building costs once he engaged a new builder because of rising demand for supplies and labour due to subsidies such as Home Builder.

"We have been told by builders that it could cost between $30,000 and $50,000 extra," he said. "It is not just timber but things like tiles and plumbing supplies."

. Planbuild won Australian Project Home of the Year at the 2015 HIA-CSR Australian Housing Awards.

Customers and creditors of Kedron-based PlanBuild will hear later this month from liquidators Hall Chadwick whether there is any chance of getting any of their money back.

According to a preliminary report to creditors, the company owed about $2m, including amounts to the Australian Taxation Office, CSR Building Products and PGH Bricks and Pavers. It has work in progress of almost $3m.

Hall Chadwick is working with the QBCC to assist homeowners as they attempt to get their projects completed. Hall Chadwick took control of the company last month after complaints to the QBCC about unfinished projects.

The company had told several clients it was "shutting down its business."

Interior one of Planbuild’s homes.

PlanBuild has undertaken 34 projects so far this financial year valued at $12.2 million, compared with 51 homes built the previous year valued at $19 million.

The company was founded in 2003 to "provide Queensland homebuyers with affordable new houses that represent outstanding value-for-money." In 2015, the company won a national award for its projects homes.

Single mother Felicity Cameron said her plans for a dream home at Griffin on Brisbane's northside had been "devastated' by the company's collapse.

Ms Cameron said she signed her contract with PlanBuild in October and in February paid a $10,500 deposit, also applying for a $25,000 HomeBuilder grant. "But building work never even started," Ms Cameron said. "All I have is a pile of rocks they dumped in the driveway."

She said she is now scrambling to find a new builder to start construction of the house in time to meet HomeBuilder grant deadlines."

