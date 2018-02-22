Alleged dog killer ‘used reasonable force’

The body of staffordshire bull terrier Cheeky (left) was never found. Picture: Supplied

The body of staffordshire bull terrier Cheeky (left) was never found. Picture: Supplied

A MAN charged with unlawfully killing a neighbourhood dog by hitting it over the head with a sledgehammer, claims he merely defended himself, during an extraordinary emergency.

Government workplace health and safety officer Andrew Fischer claims he held Cheeky, a staffordshire bull terrier, by the neck after it attacked one of his small dogs in his yard.

Fischer, 38, of Gaythorne, is also charged with animal cruelty, for allegedly terrifying the dog by squeezing its neck with both hands, until it defecated, on July 19 last year.

Afterwards, Fischer, carried the dog by its throat into his shed, where he hit it on the head with a sledgehammer, Brisbane Magistrates Court heard.

Fischer's barrister, David Funch, said the Crown's case was that Fischer executed Cheeky, but instead he had defended himself using reasonable force, because Cheeky had tried to bite him.

He said Fischer was not criminally responsible, because he had acted during an extraordinary emergency and had been defending himself and his property.

The RSPCA prosecutor said Cheeky posed no threat after Mr Fischer had initially restrained the dog. Picture: Supplied

Mr Funch said the whole incident took less than two minutes. A neighbour, Benjamin Schardt, told the court he saw Fischer gripping the motionless dog firmly with both hands around its neck, and noticed drops of faeces.

Soon after, he saw Fischer walk out of his shed with a sledgehammer in one hand and Cheeky dangling from his other hand, and throw the animal onto his front lawn.

The RSPCA prosecutor said Cheeky posed no threat after Mr Fischer had initially restrained the dog. Picture: Supplied

He said Fischer heaved the dog as if he was tenpin bowling, and its mouth and eyes were open and its tongue lolled out of its mouth.

Mr Schardt said he went home and when he looked out 10 minutes later, Cheeky was gone from Fischer's front lawn.

Fischer, who has denied disposing of the dog, told the court the staffy was gone when he returned from taking his dogs to a vet, about an hour later.

Despite extensive searches, the four-and-a-half year old dog was never found.

Prosecutor Adrian Braithwaite for the RSPCA said after Fischer had reasonably separated Cheeky from his dog, his actions were then cruel.

He said Mr Schardt said the dog was limp and posed no threat when Fischer carried it into his shed and he had no reasonable justification or excuse to cause its death by hitting it with the sledgehammer.

Mr Braithwaite said Fischer could very easily have accepted Mr Schardt's offer of assistance to restrain the dog.

Magistrate Jacquie Payne will publish her decision and reasons on March 21.