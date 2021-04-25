Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The crash happened at Mt Nebo (file picture)
The crash happened at Mt Nebo (file picture)
News

Brisbane man killed in Mt Nebo cycling crash

by Rachael Rosel & Danielle O’Neal
24th Apr 2021 6:12 PM | Updated: 25th Apr 2021 9:37 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 31-year-old man has died after he crashed into a stationary vehicle at Mount Nebo in the Moreton Bay region north of Brisbane.

Police investigations suggest the Coorparoo man was riding down Mount Nebo Road when he crashed about 10.30am Saturday.

Members of the public administered first aid before the ambulance arrived, but he died at the scene.

A 49-year-old woman in the car was not physically injured but was taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital as a precaution.

The Forensic Crash Unit was on the scene, with traffic being turned around at the intersection of Mt Glorious and Macs roads.

Earlier Saturday, a male cyclist was hospitalised with serious head injuries after falling from a bicycle in Northgate.

Paramedics were called to Ryan Rd at 8.30am where the male person was assessed and taken to RBWH in a serious condition.

More Stories

crash cyclist death death editors picks tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where you can honour our Anzacs this weekend

        Premium Content Where you can honour our Anzacs this weekend

        Whats On Residents can attend a public event or light a candle at the end of their driveway to mark the occasion

        Works to improve stormwater drains resumed

        Premium Content Works to improve stormwater drains resumed

        Environment More than 800 metres of concrete channel have already been transformed into natural...

        Rugby league stars to play historic game in southwest

        Premium Content Rugby league stars to play historic game in southwest

        Sport Some of the best rugby league players and teams will arrive in southwest Queensland...

        Woman sustains upper body injury in multi-vehicle smash

        Premium Content Woman sustains upper body injury in multi-vehicle smash

        Breaking The driver of the other vehicle reportedly escaped uninjured.