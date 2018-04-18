"I thought, 'I've just been shot'"

A BELLBIRD Park man has warned motorists to be wary on Ipswich roads after he was hit in the shoulder when someone fired a suspected pellet gun at peak hour ­traffic.

Martin Crawshaw was driving home from work with wife Vicky Alcantara along Jones Rd about 5pm late last month.

"I had my window down and I heard like a rat-a-tat, like a pellet gun, and I felt a pain on my shoulder," he said.

"I thought, 'Oh geez, I've just been shot."

Mr Crawshaw said he couldn't find the projectile that hit him.

"I just heard a bit like a machine gun, then it hit me on the shoulder. It was just a stinging. It didn't leave a mark."

Mr Crawshaw said he drove with the windows up now, and that the initial hit could've been much worse.

"Luckily it didn't hit me in the eye or on my face," he said.

Ms Alcantara said she had heard social media reports about people throwing stones and eggs at cars on Jones Rd.

"But I thought it was funny that we'd never seen anything," she said.

After the incident, Ms Alcantara took to Facebook to warn others.

"Martin was driving and then when he got hit, we still heard it going.

"The woman behind us probably got hit too."

In May 2017, a woman reported her terrifying encounter with suspected rock throwers who smashed the back window of her car while she was driving along Jones Rd.

At the time, a spokeswoman said police had investigated two rock-throwing incidents on the Ipswich ­Motorway. No one was charged over the incidents.