Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Coorparoo cricket rally to save club (7 News)
News

Brisbane man dies in workplace incident

Alex Treacy
by and Alex Treacy
3rd Jun 2021 11:03 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 39-year-old man from Brisbane's northside has died in a workplace incident on Wednesday evening.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said they were called at an address at the intersection of Main Ave and Ninth Ave, Coorparoo, at 8.37pm yesterday evening.

They said they treated a man for "critical head injuries".

Queensland Police confirmed they were tasked to the scene about 9pm.

A spokeswoman said the man died as a result of a workplace incident.

They said the man was from "north Brisbane" but would not confirm his suburb of residence.

It's not known whether he died at the scene or was transported to hospital.

Police said the death was non-suspicious.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Originally published as Brisbane man dies in workplace incident

More Stories

editors picks workplace incident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where $12m funding for Ipswich health system will go

        Premium Content Where $12m funding for Ipswich health system will go

        Health In December, 5041 people were admitted to Ipswich Hospital which was a 12.4 per cent increase from the number of people two years prior.

        • 3rd Jun 2021 11:00 AM
        Ipswich’s heart set for $3.7 million retail overhaul

        Premium Content Ipswich’s heart set for $3.7 million retail overhaul

        News It is understood discussions have taken place with significant brands which have...

        Crunch time for elite Ipswich men’s, women’s teams

        Premium Content Crunch time for elite Ipswich men’s, women’s teams

        Soccer As Western Pride and Ipswich Knights battle to lock up top four spots, clubs...

        • 3rd Jun 2021 11:05 AM
        Arj Barker ready to ‘come clean’ in new show

        Premium Content Arj Barker ready to ‘come clean’ in new show

        News “As the title suggests, it’s about me being very honest”

        • 3rd Jun 2021 10:31 AM