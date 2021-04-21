Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Brisbane man develops clots after Pfizer

by Evin Priest
21st Apr 2021 10:51 AM

 

A man in Brisbane has been rushed to hospital with blood clots just days after receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

The 40-year-old man received the Pfizer shot on Sunday, 9 News reported.

He is the fourth person in Australia to develop blood clots following a COVID-19 vaccine, however the other three people received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Queensland Health officials are yet to confirm whether the vaccine and the clots are linked.

More to come.

Originally published as Brisbane man develops clots after Pfizer

blood clots coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health pfizer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Elderly couple hospitalised after truck, cars collide

        Premium Content Elderly couple hospitalised after truck, cars collide

        News Multiple people were being assessed at the scene of the crash on the Warrego Highway

        ‘Time to die’: Neighbour’s alleged threat to kids

        Premium Content ‘Time to die’: Neighbour’s alleged threat to kids

        News The man is charged with unlawfully stalking the family

        Top 20 Qld suburbs sponsoring foreign kids

        Premium Content Top 20 Qld suburbs sponsoring foreign kids

        News These are the Queensland suburbs that have dug deep to sponsor children overseas.

        How Queensland businesses can cash in on Olympics

        Premium Content How Queensland businesses can cash in on Olympics

        News Businesses in Qld will have the chance to cash in on a 2032 Olympics