Brisbane locked in battle for final NBL playoff berth

JOSTLING: Melbourne United and Matt Hodgson ’s Brisbane Bullets are neck-and-neck in the race to reach the final four. Picture: Michael Klein

JOSTLING: Melbourne United and Matt Hodgson ’s Brisbane Bullets are neck-and-neck in the race to reach the final four. Picture: Michael Klein

BASKETBALL: The Brisbane Bullets are clinging to fourth place on the NBL table with one round remaining.

The Bullets’ have recorded 14 wins and 13 losses to sit on 28 points, edging Melbourne United and the New Zealand Breakers both on 26 points.

With two games up their sleeve against the Cairns Taipans and SEM Phoenix, Melbourne United will have a chance to overtake Brisbane.

If they succeed in both, they will steal the final playoff position and Brisbane will have little recourse.

The Breakers take on SEM Phoenix in their last match.

They possess a superior points differential, so a win could also see them leapfrog Brisbane.

The Bullets are preparing for a clash with Cairns on Saturday afternoon at home they simply must win to keep their finals hopes alive.

Chasing a second-straight trip to the playoffs, Brisbane needs to bounce back after losing to the New Zealand Breakers 91-87 and the Perth Wildcats 85-72 over the weekend.

Missing the finals would be a bitter pill to swallow for Brisbane, which looked to be the frontrunner to take the fourth sport only a week a go and led the Breakers until deep into the final quarter.

Ipswich Grammar product Matt Hodgson was effective in the his last two starts without reaching the heights of previous efforts when he nailed double doubles.

In the meeting with the Wildcats, he played 18.31 minutes for six rebounds and 11 points, shooting at 83 per cent.

In 17.30 minutes on court against the Breakers, he secured seven rebounds and hit seven points as Brisbane were overrun down the stretch.

The figures are slightly under Hodgson’s return for the season.

The 211cm centre has delivered his most consistent performances to date in his fifth year in the league.

Averaging 18.37 minutes per game, he retrieved 6.3 rebounds per game, 0.78 assists and 10.33 points at 66 per cent from the field.

Those numbers stack up well compared to his overall career, during which he has averaged 16.01 minutes for 4.88 rebounds and 7.11 points at 62 per cent from the field.

Hodgson said he was pleased with his contribution as he had only been playing 18 or 19 minutes per game and had been particularly efficient.

“I’ve been really efficient,” he said.

“I think I’ve been doing a really good job of adding a couple to things to my game - a lot more aggressiveness on the block.

“I’m feeling very comfortable with what we are running here.

“I’m happy with my form but always looking to improve.”