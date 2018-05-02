It’s official: New Lions Springfield HQ confirmed

An artist’s impression of the new Brisbane Lions stadium, headquarters and training base at Springfield.

An artist’s impression of the new Brisbane Lions stadium, headquarters and training base at Springfield.

THE Brisbane Lions are finally, officially, moving to Springfield.

The Lions' nine-year search for a new home is over with the Federal Government last night committing the final $15m of the $70m proposal.

Last month State sports minister Mick de Brenni promised the Lions $15m in Government funding would be put aside in the upcoming budget on the proviso the Turnbull Federal Government would match their contribution dollar for dollar.

Last night Lions CEO Greg Swann received the letter he had been waiting for from the Federal Government pledging their support for the project.

Brisbane now have commitments of $30m from the two Governments, $18m from the Springfield Land Corporation and $12m from Ipswich City Council.

The Lions and the AFL have combined to chip in $10m.

An artist’s impression of the new Brisbane Lions stadium, headquarters and training base at Springfield.

The Springfield facility would include a state-of-the-art training base for the Lions' AFL, AFLW and academy along with a 12,000-seat home ground with broadcast quality lights for the AFLW side.

The stadium would also finally provide the Lions with a permanent home for pre-season matches and it is envisaged the venue would also host NEAFL, QAFL and representative football matches.

"We have really appreciated the foresight of both the State and Federal Governments for matching funds towards what is an exciting development for our footy club,'' Swann said.

"Not only will it provide an elite training facility for both our men's and women's team, it will also enable the construction of a boutique stadium which will be the home of our successful AFLW side.''

Chloe Ackland has been selected for the Lions AFL Women’s Academy in Springfield. Picture: AAP/Richard Walker

The Lions' search for a new home has seen various proposals including renovating the Gabba, moving to Burpengary, Queen Elizabeth 11 stadium, the Brisbane airport and multiple attempts to secure a deal to go to Springfield, and has at times bitterly divided the club.

Discussions to move the Lions to Springfield first began in 2010 under former chairman Angus Johnson after.

The Labor Government promised $15m towards the proposal in 2013 but lost the election and new Abbot Government sports minister Peter Dutton declared his party would not honour Labor's promise.

It sparked a bitter civil war within the Lions which eventually led to AFL intervention that saw Johnson outed and replaced by Springfield land Corporation deputy chairman Bob Sharpless.

Brisbane Lions CEO Greg Swann appreciates both the State and Federal funding commitments to the Lions’ future. Picture: Annette Dew

Sharpless served in the role until the end of last season when he stood down to avoid any potential conflict of interest when the Lions switched their focus back to Springfield after failing to secure suitable deals at other proposed venues.

Swann said years of planning had already gone into the project, titled The Reserve and the club only needed the cheques to arrive to start construction.

"We'd hope to be starting construction by the last quarter of this year, we've already done a lot of planning work with architects,'' Swann said.

Sports Minister Mick de Brenni confirmed to The Courier-Mail in March that the State Government was now "supportive" of the project after months of lobbying by the AFL and the Lions.