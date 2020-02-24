Brisbane Lions come to Ipswich

SEE YOUR HEROES: Cameron Ellis-Yolmen of the Lions in action during the AFL Marsh Community Series pre-season match against the Port Adelaide Power. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England.

AUSSIE RULES: Brisbane Lions fans can rub shoulders with their heroes in Ipswich tomorrow.

The AFL club is holding a free community session at Limestone Park from 4pm to 5.30pm.

The fun event presents a chance for supporters to meet some of their favourite players, attain photos and autographs and learn new skills while training alongside the stars.

It will feature a 60-minute training session run by AFLQ staff, followed by photograph and signing opportunities.

All ages are welcome.

Brisbane South development co-ordinator Brendan Davis said players and committee members from the Ipswich Cats had been invited to be involved.

He said the workshop would also be an ideal chance for the Cats to promote their club and meet and recruit players of the future.

Davis encouraged Lions backers, AFL lovers and any youngsters interested in linking with the Cats this season to head along to Limestone Park.

Lions diehards can pick up an additional Masterclass hosted by Chris Fagan and David Noble at the Gabba from 6.30pm.