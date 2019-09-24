Brisbane Lion buys first home for $1m
AFL midfielder Charlie Cameron of the Brisbane Lions has gone viral after the millennial spent over $1m on his first home.
The 25-year-old who joined the Lions from the Adelaide Crows two years ago normallly get thousands of likes on all his Instagram posts - but amassed over 8,500 within a handful of hours after announcing his purchase.
MOR E : Reserve Bank set to cut rates within days
Cottage inspired by fairytale hits market
Buy land for the price of a holiday in Brisbane
He bought a contemporary four bedroom, two bathroom, two car garage home for an undisclosed sum, though the home was last listed on realestate.com.au for $1.15m.
Cameron announced the purchase via a post on his Instagram account Monday afternoon, with just the words "first home".
It amassed over 8,500 likes within a few hours, with congratulations coming from the likes of former Queensland Reds rugby union star Digby Ioane.
The house was listed on realestate.com.au as having a tropical style entertainment space with infinity edge pool, water feature and a fully built in barbecue area.
It's close to schools such as Churchie, CHAC, Loretto, Lourdes, Villanova and in the catchment for Seven Hills State School.
The property also has a stone top island bench in the kitchen, walk in pantry, 5.5kW solar system, fully ducted airconditioning, Sonos Play 3 wireless music system and a low maintenance yard.
FOLLOW SOPHIE FOSTER ON FACEBOOK
Originally published as Brisbane Lion buys first home for $1m