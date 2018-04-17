Three killed in Queensland house fire

Three people have been killed in a house fire this morning.

NEIGHBOURS have reported smelling fuel and hearing an explosion that "rumbled the ground" before fire tore through a Brisbane home this morning, killing three people.

The bodies of two women and a man were found after the fire broke out at a home at about 5.30am on Pavonia St, Everton Hills.

Police are treating the fire as suspicious.

Neighbours reported hearing what sounded like an explosion at about 5.30am. Neighbours also reported hearing screams for help.

Neighbour Lindsay Ostrofski said: "It was like a bomb, like an explosion. It rumbled the

ground and my wife heard ... screaming."

Firefighters said the fire was "well involved" when they arrived about 5.45am, with flames twice as high as the two-storey home.

Superintendent Bevan Moore said there were also reports of the smell of fuel before the blaze.

"There are suspicious circumstances around this fire," he said.

"Calls from neighbours have indicated there were unusual noises associated with the fire ... there were explosions reported by neighbours, the smell of fuel, things like that."

Investigators don't yet know if the explosion sparked the fire, or if it was the other way around.

Emergency services were called to Everton Hills about 5.30am. Picture: Mark Cranitch

Inspector Dan Bragg confirmed the three deceased were all adults but would not confirm their identity. He said a woman and her adult son lived in the house.

One neighbour said a woman aged in her 50s and a man in his 20s lived there with a dog. He said they had rented the home for about two or three years.

"They never mixed, they always kept to themselves," the neighbour said.

Neighbour Luke Demner was returning from dropping his girlfriend at work when he saw the smoke this morning.

He tried to get into the house to save the occupants but he was too late.

"There were flames meeting me at the door," he said.

He and another man tried to get up the front of the house but it was well alight, top and bottom.

"We tried kicking in the front door but no luck, so we went around the back. The glass door was already open but we called out and didn't hear anything back."

The street was partially closed off as emergency services investigate. Picture: Mark Cranitch

Insp Bragg said it was not yet known how the fire started.

"We're trying to put together the pieces of this jigsaw, what started this fire. We need to find out if it's suspicious, I mean, it might have been just a terrible accident," he said.

"It was a loud explosion, quite significant, and the neighbour that heard that explosion contacted the police.

"I'm told that the fire could be seen from a fair distance away and it was the flames and the smoke actually led people to the address."

He said one neighbour had told police that there was "some yelling beforehand".

"At this stage we do not know what happened here."

Nearby homes were evacuated and the street was closed off between Hibiscus and Lily streets.

Insp Bragg said it was extraordinary that no neighbouring properties were damaged, given the size and intensity of the fire.

"This is just an awful thing for the whole community."

Detectives remain at the scene.

Six fire crews battled the blaze. It took about 40 minutes to bring the fire under control, Superintendent Bevan Moore said.