Police are calling for information after a fire at a private residence revealed a secret drugs operation.
House fire reveals secret drug operation

Alex Treacy
by and Alex Treacy
7th Jul 2020 4:05 PM
POLICE from a station on Brisbane's southside are calling for information from the public after a recent house fire revealed a hidden hydroponic marijuana growing lab.

The fire occurred at about 1pm on Friday, June 26 at a residential address at Troughton Rd, Coopers Plains.

The fire was small scale and did not engulf the entire property, but when QFES officers arrived they allegedly discovered a hydroponic lab in a cupboard of the bedroom.

"The cause of the fire was believed to be electrical overload due to hydroponic set up which was found in the area where the fire originally started," said Snr Sgt Andrew Dupere, station OIC of Upper Mount Gravatt police.

Snr Sgt Dupere said investigations are continuing and that a 57-year-old man is assisting them with their inquiries.

Contact Policelink on 13 14 44 or report crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers Queensland on 1800 333 000.

