Brisbane Heat puts Ipswich 'on the radar' for Big Bash

RETURN HOPE: Andrew 'Freddy' Flintoff meets young fan Mason Cumming at the Brisbane Heat fan day at Limestone Park in 2014.

IPSWICH could see more Big Bash League action in coming years with the council hoping Queensland Cricket will look favourably at holding more events in the region.

Mayor Andrew Antoniolli envisaged the successful T20 tournament would have a larger presence in the city, with the council's officers discussing proposals with the league.

"They're just preliminary at the moment,” Cr Antoniolli said of the negotiations.

Cr Antoniolli hoped to bring more cricket events to Ipswich and said the region could host a training match or "even bring a women's game as well”.

"They like coming to Ipswich,” he said.

Brisbane Heat general manager Andrew McShea said Ipswich and the western corridor remained on the radar of the club.

"We partnered with the Bulls Masters, the Ipswich Council and local cricket to have fan days and practice games at Limestone Park in BBL04 and BBL05 before we opted to try something similar on the Sunshine Coast where we've had two very successful pre-tournament events,'' he said.

"We'll do our usual post-season review and look at how good things have worked and then address what the options are going forward.

"Ipswich and the western corridor are in our top three ticket-selling areas and so when we plan for the future, we do take a close look at sales trends in southeast Queensland as well as where development opportunities are to grow the game.”

Mr McShea said women's cricket was growing in the area and could be considered for a pre-season Women's Big Bash League fixture or camp.

"It's encouraging that the council is interested in exploring options for the fans to enjoy meeting their heroes and experiencing some of what the BBL and WBBL has to offer,” he said.

In December 2014, the Brisbane Heat hosted a fan day at Limestone Park where former English allrounder Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff was the star attraction.

Last season Brisbane Heat recruit Brendon McCullum smashed several sixes in a cameo for Ipswich-Logan in Queensland Premier Cricket.