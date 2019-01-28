Heat to build WBBL dynasty on local talent

Brisbane Heat players Laura Harris (left) and Melissa Kimmince with the WBBL winning trophy at Brisbane Airport.

The Heat are looking to build a Women's Big Bash League dynasty based on Queensland talent.

Brisbane's champions returned home on Sunday following their thrilling last-over win against the Sydney Sixers in the WBBL final on Saturday.

The upset victory was Brisbane's first WBBL title and stopped the Sixers from claiming a record third straight crown.

The Heat beat the odds with a team chock full of local talent and only one international player.

Teams are allowed to have up to three international imports, but the Heat bucked the trend this summer and reaped the rewards with Queensland stocks.

Australian Twenty20 star Delissa Kimmince said the WBBL trophy was a reward for showing faith in long-term Queenslanders instead of trying to buy success.

"It was an amazing day and experience and even better to do it with girls who we've grown up playing cricket together with for so long," she said.

"We've had the same group of girls for a long period of time now that hasn't quite been able to get over the line.

"It proves that the quality of cricketers we have is enough to win these tournaments without having to get the overseas players to boost the strength in the teams.

"That's the beauty of Australian cricket at the moment. We have the depth and it's a matter of believing in those girls and giving them the opportunities.

"You don't win these tournaments with one or two players. It takes a team effort to win it."

South African Laura Wolvaardt was the only international that featured in the Heat's championship-winning team on Saturday.

Kimmince played in Australia's T20 World Cup victory late last year and said winning the WBBL was arguably better.

Delissa Kimmince of the Heat celebrates victory.

"We've fallen short a number of times so to finally get over the line … it's hard to describe the feeling," she said.

"I don't even really remember what happened that last ball. It was nice to be out in the middle for that moment.

"I know winning a World Cup is an amazing feeling, but to win a title with a group of your mates that you train with every single day, it's hard to describe that feeling.

"It's a bit emotional. I'm very proud."

Laura Harris said hitting the winning runs was a dream come true after she clobbered a boundary with four balls to spare.

"As a little kid and even nowadays you have dreams about those sorts of things," she said.

"I was on my bike. I didn't even know it went for four. I turned around and (Kimmince) was celebrating.

"It's just starting to sink in now. I know a couple of the girls slept in their uniforms last night."

Most of the Heat's players will be back at training later this week with the Queensland Fire to prepare for the end to the domestic season.

