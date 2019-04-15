Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Financial planner Emma Radke sentenced to six years jail after pleading guilty to fraud offences.
Financial planner Emma Radke sentenced to six years jail after pleading guilty to fraud offences.
Crime

Financial planner jailed for $300k fraud

by Nicholas McElroy
15th Apr 2019 2:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A financial planner who has pleaded guilty to defrauding a company and clients she worked for of about $300,000 will spend at least the next 20 months behind bars.

Emma Maree Radke was sentenced to a total of six years prison in Brisbane District Court today after pleading guilty to two fraud offences in relation to taking money from her workplace where she was a manager.

The court was told Radke had taken the money to service her gambling addiction and police had determined she lost $183,000 in poker machines at East Leagues Club at Coorparoo.

More Stories

brisbane crime editors picks gambling addictions

Top Stories

    Dole report: how does Ipswich shape up?

    premium_icon Dole report: how does Ipswich shape up?

    Politics You will never believe how much the government spends on the dole in Ipswich.

    • 15th Apr 2019 2:00 PM
    Delays expected after Ipswich Mwy crash

    premium_icon Delays expected after Ipswich Mwy crash

    News Traffic is banking up on the highway, eastbound.

    • 15th Apr 2019 1:51 PM
    Why BMX success gave Ipswich a massive boost

    premium_icon Why BMX success gave Ipswich a massive boost

    Cycling & MTB National round shows what Ipswich clubs can achieve

    • 15th Apr 2019 1:45 PM
    Phone fidget, licence woes cost Bronco $10K

    premium_icon Phone fidget, licence woes cost Bronco $10K

    Crime The player had both hands on his mobile phone instead of a footy.