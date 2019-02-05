Broncos thriving on Seibold’s fresh approach

Nikorima is enjoying the different approach under Seibold. (AAP Image/Jono Searle)

New structures, game simulation, high intensity training and music at Red Hill - welcome to life under Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold.

Broncos playmaker Kodi Nikorima has revealed how Seibold arrived at Brisbane with different ideas, philosophies and attitude.

According to Nikorima, Seibold told players he wasn't about to copy and mimic former coach, Wayne Bennett.

Seibold even claimed the music played at training helped with players' hormone levels.

"It's been great to be honest. I'm really enjoying the new training and new structures. I can't fault anything so far," Nikorima told The Daily Telegraph.

"I have only had two coaches - Wayne and Seibs. I guess the difference between those two is that 'Seibs' plays music at our training, which I really like.

"We also do a lot of high intensity training and game simulation where we're put in situations like we would be in games.

"The other thing is that we're not just out there running for the sake of it - we're actually running based on game-like situations.

"We have been training fairly well and we have a strong, young group and it looks like exciting times for the Broncos as a club."

The former Souths boss has brought new life to Brisbane. (AAP Image/Jono Searle)

Seibold is known to be a different coach. His has left-field methods which almost drove South Sydney into last year's grand final.

"He seems to be relishing it - he does his own thing, which I like," Nikorima said.

"Seibs hasn't come in trying to be someone he's not. He has expressed that to everyone. Seibs said he would be himself.

"Credit to Seibs. He had a good season last year with Souths and he's bringing all his knowledge - all what he knows - to us now and we are really learning a lot off him. I'm enjoying my time training and being coached by Seibs."

Seibold enhanced and advanced the game of South Sydney halfback Adam Reynolds last year, Nikorima now hoping his game can be driven to another level.

"I believe so," Nikorima said. "Seibs has been working really hard with myself, Milf (Anthony Milford) and Macca (Andrew McCullough). That can only be beneficial to me.

"It's exciting that trial matches are just around the corner."

