Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Anaesthetist Keith Benjamin Greenland is charged with possessing child exploitation material and using a carriage service to access child abuse material in January this year.
Anaesthetist Keith Benjamin Greenland is charged with possessing child exploitation material and using a carriage service to access child abuse material in January this year.
Crime

Anaesthetist faces child exploitation material charges

by Isabella Magee
25th Feb 2020 2:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRISBANE doctor has faced court charged with child exploitation material offences.

Anaesthetist Keith Benjamin Greenland is charged with possessing child exploitation material and using a carriage service to access child abuse material in January this year.

The 61-year-old Hamilton man faced the Brisbane Magistrates Court for a brief mention of his case this morning.

Police allege Greenland accessed child abuse material between January 12 and 30 this year and also allege he "knowingly possessed child exploitation material" on January 30.

According to court documents, Greenland was in possession of child exploitation material that included both digital images and videos.

Keith Benjamin Greenland is charged with possessing child exploitation material and using a carriage service to access child abuse material. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)
Keith Benjamin Greenland is charged with possessing child exploitation material and using a carriage service to access child abuse material. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

According to Greenland's LinkedIn account, which has now been deactivated, he worked for Wesley Anaesthesia and Pain Management.

It's understood he is no longer employed by the business and his profile has been removed from the company's website.

Greenland will face court again on March 23.

anaesthetist child exploitation material keith benjamin greenland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two in hospital following crashes on Ipswich roads

        premium_icon Two in hospital following crashes on Ipswich roads

        News TWO people are being treated for injuries sustained in separate crashes at Camira and Augustine Heights this morning.

        • 25th Feb 2020 1:17 PM
        Small business offers urban clothing options for boys

        premium_icon Small business offers urban clothing options for boys

        News Springfield family clothing business celebrates three years in business

        • 25th Feb 2020 1:00 PM
        Nude skydivers will fall from skies on Saturday

        premium_icon Nude skydivers will fall from skies on Saturday

        News Skydivers in the nude to break a 30-year-old world record

        Eight businesses you want to see open in Ipswich

        premium_icon Eight businesses you want to see open in Ipswich

        News Does your favourite retailer have plans to move to Ipswich?