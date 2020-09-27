Brisbane dad was getaway driver in $10,000 Night Owl theft

Liam Andrew Peters pleaded drove the getaway vehicle after three other men robbed a Redbank Plains Night Owl.

Liam Andrew Peters pleaded drove the getaway vehicle after three other men robbed a Redbank Plains Night Owl.

A GETAWAY driver managed to dodge a conviction being recorded against his name after he faced court for charges linked to a break and enter.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Liam Andrew Peters, 25, drove a Commodore “dangerously fast” after his passengers smashed their way into a Night Owl and stole $10,000 worth of tobacco.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Bridie O’Shea said three men “smashed and kicked” the glass door at the Redbank Plains convenience store “until it shattered”.

“Two men jumped the counter and forced open locked drawers that held tobacco and smoking sundries,” Snr Cons O’Shea said.

“One male (moved) a large quantity of tobacco from the drawers onto a sheet and then carried it out to the waiting Commodore.

“The three males jumped into the car with the stolen property.”

LOCAL NEWS: Woman rushed to hospital after skydiving accident

The court heard Peters, who was waiting in the Night Owl’s carpark, facing Alawoona St, then “attempted to speed out of the carpark”.

A security guard witnessed the heist and called police.

The car was spotted by patrolling police officers.

“The driver sighted a marked police vehicle and picked up speed towards Goodna, exceeding the speed limit and attempting to avoid apprehension,” Snr Cons O’Shea said.

The court heard a chase ensued.

“A second police crew sighted the vehicle travelling on Queen St, Goodna – it was travelling dangerously fast, travelling on the wrong side of the road,” Snr Cons O’Shea said.

LOCAL NEWS: Ipswich man killed, schoolgirl serious after highway crash

She described how the car only came to a stop after it drove over a “tyre deflation device” police set on the road.

Police caught up with the car, which was stopped on the slip lane connecting the Ipswich and Logan motorways.

While the four passengers fled into bushland with the loot, Peters stayed with the car.

“(He told police) he was the driver and clarified he never entered the store,” Cons O’Shea said.

Peters pleaded guilty to three charges, including driving without a licence, dangerous driving, and enter premises and commit indictable offence by break.

He was sentenced to two years of probation and was disqualified from driving for nine months for dangerous driving.

Convictions were not recorded.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.