Paul Pisasale accused of taking $60,000 intended for charity

Former Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale on his way to court, Brisbane. File picture: Liam Kidston

FORMER Ipswich mayor Paul ­Pisasale is accused of taking more than $60,000 in cash and goods intended for charity.

The revelations are contained in documents after he appeared in court for the first time today charged with ­official corruption and possessing a sex drug without a prescription.

The claims stem from a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation and include allegations he took more than $50,000 worth of tools intended for the Men's Shed and pocketed a $10,000 cheque intended for another unnamed charity.

In the latest charges, Pisasale faces a perjury allegation from a star chamber hearing, along with two counts of fraud and one count of possessing a restricted sex drug that was allegedly found in his office and car.

It is alleged the tools - valued at $51, 292 - were dishonestly applied to Pisasale's own use between November 2016 and June this year, despite being the subject of a direction from QBC Engineering to be given to the Men's Shed.

According to the court file, the corruption charge relates to him allegedly receiving $50,000 after having former Ipswich CEO Jim Lindsay reduce the purchase price of a property development at Goodna between March 2015 and May this year.

He is also accused of gaining an undisclosed benefit for businesswoman Kaitlyn Moore last December after he pressured a man to pay her a sum of money "in abuse of the authority of office".

The perjury accusation arises from him allegedly giving false testimony at a CCC hearing in May that he "never brought any packages from interstate" for barrister Sam Di Carlo.

He was also allegedly in possession of Viagra.

The Brisbane Magistrates Court heard this morning the new charges would join up with five previous charges, including extortion, which came shortly after he was stopped at Melbourne Airport by Australian Federal Police with $50,000 in cash.

No further details of the case were read out and it was adjourned to December 11.

Pisasale was extremely popular during his 13 years as mayor, but resigned in June at a press conference, citing health concerns.

A man waiting in court this morning acknowledged the former politician, who offered a wave in return.

Outside court, he said it was a tough time but his health was improving.

Pisasale is one of a number of Ipswich Council officers charged after a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.