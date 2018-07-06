'Old' Sam Thaiday confirms NRL retirement

FORMER Broncos captain SAM Thaiday has officially confirmed that he will retire at the end of the 2018 NRL season.

The veteran of almost 300 NRL games, 29 State of Origin matches for Queensland and 32 Test matches for Australia is in the final year of his contract with Brisbane and is happy to be hanging up the boots.

Thaiday today did a community visit to a Wesley Mission Queensland retirement village, Wheller On The Park, in the Brisbane suburb of Chermside.

He took the opportunity to formally announce his retirement from the game, effective at the end of this season with the Broncos forward dressed up as himself in 40 years' time.

Sam Thaiday will retire at season’s end. Made the announcement dressed up as himself in 40 years time. Brilliant 😂 @FOXSportsNews pic.twitter.com/xhAsHhPDQp — Kath Loughnan (@KathLoughnanFOX) July 6, 2018

In a wig and make up, Thaiday confirmed his stellar rugby league career was almost at the end.

Thaiday is a former captain of the Broncos Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

He said spending more timer with his family - wife Rachel and daughters Gracie and Ellsie - and starting his post-football career were his priorities.

"I've always been a bit different in everything I've done - but I've always been true to myself and done things my way," Thaiday said.

"So this is my way of being remembered.

"Because if you don't remember my incredible rugby league resume, how are you going to forget that footy player that announced his retirement dressed up as himself as an old man?

"I've been lucky enough to be a Bronco for 16 seasons, and played for my State and my country.

"I've seen the game change - from 12 to eight interchanges, from one to two referees, to the bunker, live streaming, and the effect of social media.

"I'm definitely one of the lucky ones who has turned a fun game I played as a kid into a job I love as an adult.

"But my time has come.

"Thank you all for the support throughout my career thus far, and of course for the rest of the season."