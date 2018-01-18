Menu
Brisbane Broncos player accused of assaulting woman

AN unnamed Brisbane NRL player has been accused of assaulting a woman.

The Seven Network is reporting the Broncos' player, who cannot be named for legal reasons, allegedly "slapped and manhandled" a woman known to him on Sunday night and will face court.

The Broncos and the NRL's integrity unit are aware of the incident.

"The club has made aware of a private matter involving a player that currently sits within a court proceeding," the Broncos said in a statement.

"The NRL Integrity Unit was immediately made aware of the matter by the Broncos, and no further comment can be made until the matter is resolved."

Queensland police are also reportedly making inquiries to determine if the alleged incident was isolated.

Topics:  assault broncos court editors picks nrl rugby league

