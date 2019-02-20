Brisbane Broncos champions set example for local kids

IT was hard to say who was more star-struck; the students or the teachers.

Former NRL superstar and Brisbane Broncos captain Justin Hodges and international Ali Brigginshaw, who guided the Broncs to the inaugural NRLW title last year, paid a visit to Bremer State High School yesterday.

They were on hand to launch the Beyond the Broncos Girls Academy program at the school, which works to support Indigenous girls achieve their full potential.

The Australian Government initiative is in its fourth year and provides culturally-based support to improve behaviour, effort and attendance, as well as provide a strong platform once they graduate.

This is delivered through in-school and off-campus activities that encourage kids to stay in school, complete their senior studies and transition into the next stage of their lives.

A full-time teacher aide that will be based in the school's Indigenous education hub has also been hired through the program.

There are about 110 Indigenous girls at Bremer, and 228 Indigenous students in total.

Head of department for Indigenous outcomes Dan Pym said work needed to be done to ease the transition into further training or study after high school.

"The Broncos bring a very powerful brand name," he said.

"Any words these guys say is just gold. They say 'school is important' and suddenly attendance will bump... (saying) 'stay in school' can have a profound impact on some kids who don't hear that enough or need it hear it more."

Broncos stars past and present are expected to visit the school four times a year to deliver regular seminars.