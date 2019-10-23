Brisbane brewery opens new venue in Ipswich

AMBITIOUS: Ballistic Bar and Brewery owner Dave Kitchen (right) and brewer Lachlan Crothers prepare for the bar's opening today.

AMBITIOUS: Ballistic Bar and Brewery owner Dave Kitchen (right) and brewer Lachlan Crothers prepare for the bar's opening today. Rob Williams

IT HAS been a mere seven weeks since Ballistic Brewery owner David Kitchen and his team embarked on an ambitions project to make an old pub new again.

It has been a flat out and at times stressful ride, but it is a case of mission accomplished for the relative newcomer to the craft beer world, with the third of Ballistic's southeast Queensland venues now ready to open at Springfield.

The new mini-brewery, pub and restaurant will open at lunch today at the site of the former Central Tavern, which was gutted less than two months ago to make way for a completely fresh design that Mr Kitchen hopes will attract beer lovers of all ages, as well as families with kids.

Mr Kitchen said among the major changes to have been made was the construction of an 800-litre brewery capable of producing four different beers at a time, along with a new-look bar with 20 beer taps dedicated to Ballistic's vast array of beers.

Bi-fold doors between the front bar and beer garden were installed to create a spacious feel and the front beer garden itself has received a makeover.

"We have been lucky to have some good contractors from OPG who have managed the whole thing, alongside our consultant Wade Curtis,” he said.

"There are always a few little hiccups but nothing we cannot overcome.”

Mr Curtis, a long-time craft beer brewer who established the Pumpyard Bar and Brewery in Ipswich, joined the Ballistic team to guide the project toward this week's opening at Springfield.

He said the kitchen formed an important part of the family-friendly atmosphere, with meals designed to complement the beers on offer.

Ballistic has joined forces with Springfield's Two Butchers, who will supply the sausage and mince for the burgers and other treats on the menu.

Vegetarians and vegans won't be forgotten either.

Ballistic brewer Lachlan Crothers said the on-site brewery would be used to experiment with new varieties.

"We will use it for research and development to come up with new beers, which gives us the opportunity to get some real time feedback from the customers,” Mr Crothers said.

"We are really excited about this venue and what it can offer.”

It seems the public is excited too, with Mr Curtis already overwhelmed with enquiries about Christmas work functions.

Ballistic Brewery's new Springfield bar is open from lunch time today.

The pub is located at 37 Sinnathamby Boulevard, Springfield Central.