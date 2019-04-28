Milford rights the ship as Broncos break streak

Anthony Milford of the Broncos with the ball during the Round 7 NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Cronulla Sharks at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Sunday, April 27, 2019. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

For almost two months, Anthony Milford has been Brisbane's Slumdog Millionaire.

As he sliced and diced the insipid Sharks, he truly looked a million bucks.

Brisbane's besieged $1 million man has roared back into form to not only provide some justification for his seven-figure salary but breathe life into the Broncos ahead of Thursday night's spicy grudge match against Wayne Bennett's Rabbitohs.

The Broncos' 29-6 caning of Cronulla at Suncorp Stadium snapped a worrying four-match losing streak and provided emphatic evidence that when Milford plays like the main man, Brisbane can be a formidable force.

Granted, the Sharks were awful, their ineptitude not aided by an injury to Josh Dugan in the warm-up, but not even the Test centre's presence could have muzzled Milford's playmaking masterclass.

Broncos big boppers Payne Haas, Matt Lodge and Tevita Pangai Jr, returning from suspension, stormed the midfield with 473 combined metres, giving Milford the latitude to haul Brisbane out of their worst seasonal start in 20 years.

Playing his 150th NRL match, Milford hit back at critics calling for his axing. The Broncos pivot set-up two tries, kicked judiciously and rediscovered his mojo to the point where he had the conviction to blast a 35-metre field goal just before the break for a 21-0 half-time lead.

The Broncos entered the clash languishing in 14th place with a dismal 1-5 record but Milford's Shark attack sets the scene for a mouth-watering scrumbase duel with Rabbitohs maestro Cody Walker at Sydney's ANZ Stadium.

Brisbane overpowered the Sharks. AAP Image/Glenn Hunt.

Bennett won't exactly be quivering in his boots after watching the Broncos. But this display was proof that no current Bronco can own the result like Milford, who is developing match control with his kicking to complement his magic.

"That was Milf's best performance," Broncos coach Anthony Seibold said.

Milford had his best game of the season. AAP Image/Glenn Hunt.

"Sometimes players can go away from what works for them, but his control, composure and kicking game was outstanding.

"As a team, it was a step in the right direction."

While Milford's attack sizzled, the bedrock of Brisbane's second win of the season was their defensive and offensive discipline.

At last, Brisbane’s attack clicked into top gear. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images.

Brisbane completed at a superb 87 per cent in the first half to pressure the Sharks. And after leaking 141 points in six games, Brisbane this time turned the screws with a defensive hunger that evoked images of the brick wall that built their 2015 grand-final charge.

Seibold's class of 2019 are nowhere near top-four material yet, but suddenly their troops have a shot of confidence as they look to inflict misery on their former coach Bennett in the ultimate grudge match.

The Haas, Lodge and Pangai Jr trinity represents Brisbane's best front-row rotation, Ofahengaue ran for 117m off the bench and Jack Bird is looking more dangerous with every game at left centre.

"All three of our starting middles were very good," Seibold said. "Lodge ran with real intent and purpose, we looked a lot better in attack and that gave our key players like Milford time and space."

Cronulla’s young brigade struggled to put it together. AAP Image/Glenn Hunt.

BRISBANE 29 (A Glenn C Oates J Ofahengaue J Roberts tries J Isaako 6 goals A Milford field goal) bt CRONULLA 6 (J Brailey try C Townsend goal) at Suncorp Stadium. Referee: Henry Perenara, Tim Roby. Crowd: 27,638