Perjury case against Pisasale's barrister mate on hold

by Melanie Petrinec

BRISBANE barrister Sam Di Carloâ€™s perjury case has been adjourned to December after it was revealed in court more time was needed to compile the brief against him.

Di Carlo was charged earlier last month by the Crime and Corruption Commission with two counts of perjury, possessing ammunition without authority and unlawful possession of restricted drugs.

The charges relate to the investigation into his close friend, former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale, and the perjury offences were allegedly committed at a CCC hearing.

Pisasale was found with $50,000 at a Melbourne airport earlier this year and Di Carlo claimed the money belonged to one of his clients.

Yesterday, Di Carloâ€™s case was mentioned in the Brisbane Magistrates Court where it was revealed more time was needed to compile the brief.

His lawyer, Noel Barbi, said he wished the case to proceed to the committal stage and it was adjourned to December 11.

