Lions, Suns players picked to play AFLX

Suns veteran Jarrod Harbrow will reunite with former teammate Steven May in AFLX after being chosen with pick eight by Deadly skipper Eddie Betts in Wednesday night's draft.

Harbrow is the only Suns player to take part in the four-team modified rules tournament to be held at Marvel Stadium on February 22 while the Brisbane Lions have three representatives.

Luke Hodge is vice-captain of Geelong star Patrick Dangerfield's Bolts side and will play alongside Lions teammate Daniel Rich who was selected with pick 38.

Four time Brisbane club champion Dayne Zorko is one of the big names for Tiger Jack Riewoldt's Rampage side.

New Lions recruit Lachie Neale did not wish to be considered for selection.

Brisbane and the Suns have AFL permission to play a scratch match the day after the AFLX tournament and Neale wanted the opportunity to become more familiar with his new teammates by playing his first Lions game against an AFL opponent.

The AFLX draft was broadcast on Wednesday night with the four team captains each selecting 12 extra players. Captains and vice-captains were preselected.

AFLX matches have eight players on the field and six on the interchange bench.

The draft order was determined when one of four numbered pink AFLX Sherrin footys were chosen at the beginning of the broadcast.

The captains were also allowed to nominate a charity to which the winner of the tournament will donate $30,000, the runner-up $10,000 and the remaining sides $5000 each.

Betts' all-indigenous Deadly side earned the first pick which he used to select Fremantle star Bradley Hill.

Dangerfield had the second selection and opted for Geelong teammate Tom Hawkins.

Flyers captain Nat Fyfe chose Collingwood veteran Scott Pendlebury with the third pick before Rampage captain Jack Riewoldt called GWS' Lachie Whitfield with pick four.

Jarrod Harbrow is the only Gold Coast player who will feature in AFLX. Picture: Getty

2019 AFLX TEAMS

BOLTS

Patrick Dangerfield (captain), Luke Hodge (vice-captain), Tom Hawkins, Steele

Sidebottom, Mark Blicavs, Robbie Gray, Andrew Gaff, Luke Parker, Jaidyn Stephenson,

Andrew McGrath, Jack Billings, Daniel Rich, Robbie Tarrant, Jack Steele.

DEADLY

Eddie Betts (captain), Shaun Burgoyne (vice-captain), Bradley Hill, Jarrod Harbrow,

Tim Kelly, Chad Wingard, Travis Varcoe, Steven May, Lewis Jetta, Anthony McDonald-

Tipungwuti, Joel Hamling, Willie Rioli, Sam Powell-Pepper, Cameron Ellis-Yolmen.

FLYERS

Nat Fyfe (captain), Marcus Bontempelli (vice-captain), Scott Pendlebury, Alex Rance, Jeremy Cameron, Isaac Heeney, Stephen Coniglio, Rory Laird, Travis Boak, Lachie Hunter, Aliir Aliir, Michael Hurley, Josh P. Kennedy, Jack Higgins.

RAMPAGE

Jack Riewoldt (captain), Patrick Cripps (vice-captain), Lachie Whitfield, Rory

Sloane, Phil Davis, Dayne Zorko, Isaac Smith, Luke Breust, Easton Wood, Tom McDonald,

Dylan Shiel, Shaun Higgins, Tim Membrey, Zac Fisher.