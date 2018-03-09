Menu
‘Security matter’ under way at Brisbane Airport

9th Mar 2018 9:40 AM

POLICE have flocked to Brisbane International Airport to deal with an ongoing "security matter" that has caused security screenings to be cancelled.

Brisbane Airport tweeted at 9.22am that the incident was ongoing and would cause delays for passengers trying to get through the security screening process, but no other information was made available.

One Twitter user, going under the name Arnaud LT, said no flights were leaving the terminal and that police were "everywhere".

It comes as Sydney Airport was thrown into turmoil this morning when a technical issue caused major delays to flights from terminals 1 and 2, with the airport even going as far as telling passengers to avoid the airport altogether.

