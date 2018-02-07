BrisAsia to showcase the best of Asian culture

Chinese lion dancing in new year holiday.

Chinese lion dancing in new year holiday. hanhanpeggy

BRISBANE'S annual BrisAsia Festival is returning again to showcase a number of traditional and contemporary Asian arts and cultural events.

Now in its sixth year, the event will be held over three big weeks from Saturday, February 10 to Sunday, March 4.

The program features some of the finest dance, theatre, music, food, film, talks and visual arts events, providing a wonderful opportunity to discover and celebrate Asian cultures in Brisbane.

Some of the festival's biggest crowd pleasers will be:

Vietnamese Lunar New Year

Friday, February 9 from 4pm at the Inala Civic Centre car park, 156 Inala Avenue, Inala.

THE local Vietnamese community will come together to celebrate by serving up traditional foods including sticky rice cake, roasted watermelon seeds and pickled onion and pickled cabbage.

There will also be lots of entertainment and games.

BrisAsia anime: In this corner of the world

Friday, February 9 from 5.30pm at the Brisbane Square Library, 266 George Street, Brisbane.

BASED on Fumiyo Kono's manga series, this beautiful, award-winning anime film is set in Hiroshima during World War II, and follows Suzu and her family's journey as they deal with the aftermath of the bombing of Hiroshima.

It is shown in Japanese, but will feature English subtitles.

It is free to attend.

Supercell Festival of Contemporary Dance

February 10-18 at the Brisbane Powerhouse, 119 Lamington Street, New Farm.

SUPERCELL presents a curated program aimed at developing and connecting choreographers, dancers and audiences.

The festival runs over eight days at the Brisbane Powerhouse and Judith Wright Centre of Contemporary Arts and features local and international artists.

It is free to attend.

World kitchen: Traditional Indian sweets and drinks

Saturday, February 10 from 11am at the Kenmore Library, 9 Brookfield Road, Kenmore.

LEARN more about family traditions and festive foods for Hindu celebrations, including how to make delicious sweet treats such as Gulab jamun and Thandai, a traditional drink served at festivals.

Presented by local cook Rani. Bookings are essential. Phone 3407 0258.

It is free to attend.

Dragon boating

Sunday, February 11 from 9.30am at Yowoggera

Park, 70 Sandgate Road, Albion.

LEARN how to paddle in a 12-metre dragon boat and see the city from a different perspective as you row along Breakfast Creek and out on to the Brisbane River.

Wear clothes and footwear that you don't mind getting wet and plenty of sun cream. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

No bookings are required and all are welcome.

It is free to attend.

Dumpling day

Saturday, February 17, from 10am at Wandering Cooks, 1 Fish Lane, South Brisbane.

INSPIRED by the day in the Lunar New Year Calendar where dumplings are shared among family and friends as a symbol of wealth.

Try, buy and learn how to make a variety of Asian dumplings.

Registration is required for the free workshops. To register, log on to www. eventbrite.com.au and type in 'dumpling day'.