‘Bring your toothbrush next time’: Magistrate warns driver

Mackay police checks revealed Joshua Petts’ licence was disqualified when he was busted behind the wheel in September this year.

Mackay police checks revealed Joshua Petts’ licence was disqualified when he was busted behind the wheel in September this year.

A MACKAY magistrate has slammed a disqualified driver who ignored the court-ordered ban to pick up his daughter from school because his pregnant partner "wasn't feeling well".

"The court didn't say you can't drive for three months unless it's inconvenient," Magistrate Damien Dwyer said.

The 25 year old had received the three-month disqualification for drug-driving.

"You said 'well you can stick that … I'll do what I like'," Mr Dwyer told Joshua Adam Petts.

Self-represented, Petts tried to argue there were exceptional circumstance for his driving on September 3 this year at Gargett.

"He stated that he picked up his daughter from school because his partner, who is pregnant wasn't feeling well and was having a nap," prosecutor Madison Kurtz told Mackay Magistrates Court.

"That's nothing extraordinary," Mr Dwyer said.

Petts pushed the issue further, arguing doctors had put his partner on bed rest.

"I travelled less than three ks," he said.

The court heard Petts and his family resided on a rural property.

"That's the price you pay for drink-driving," Mr Dwyer said.

"I wasn't drink-driving your honour," Petts said.

"Drug-driving was it?" Mr Dwyer asked, and Petts said "yes".

"That's even worse," Mr Dwyer said, admonishing the young father for "putting everyone's life at risk".

Mr Dwyer warned Petts he was at risk of going to jail if he returned to court for driving while disqualified.

Petts pleaded guilty to the offence, was fined $1250 and disqualified for two years.

"Don't drive in the next two years … or if you do come back bring your toothbrush," Mr Dwyer said.