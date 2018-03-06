BRING IT HERE: Club offers land free for new greyhound track

For three years the Ipswich Turf Club has been calling for Racing Queensland to support a proposal and construct a new dog facility at the club.

For three years the Ipswich Turf Club has been calling for Racing Queensland to support a proposal and construct a new dog facility at the club. David Nielsen

GOVERNMENT members are supportive, the land has been set aside and the racing industry is ready to jump - so what is delaying a new greyhound track?

That is the question from frustrated Ipswich Turf Club chairman Wayne Patch.

For three years the turf club and the Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club has been calling for Racing Queensland to support a proposal to construct a new dog facility at the turf club.

"The project has been approved twice before by previous Racing Queensland Boards but due to a change of government and change in the make-up of the Racing Queensland Board it has been in limbo," he said.

"It is incomprehensible that we are still waiting for Racing Queensland to endorse the project for a third time."

Mr Patch, who has been watching the "greyhound track saga", applauded Jennifer Howard and Racing Minister Stirling Hinchliffe's support.

"This is fundamentally about animal welfare and it is simply not good enough that the welfare of greyhounds is being jeopardised through Racing Queensland inaction," he said.

"I can understand the frustration of the Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club in the time that it has taken to resolve their track and facilities issue."

An artist's impression of the $13 million upgrade at the Ipswich Turf Club. Contributed

On Tuesday, Racing Queensland said it was exercising due diligence on sites shortlisted for a facility after an expression of interest period last year.

The turf club, which owns the freehold title of the Bundamba racecourse, has offered the land at no cost to allow the construction of a one-turn greyhound track, state of the art kennelling, administration, viewing and club facilities in a stand alone complex.

"Detailed planning and drawings have been prepared and funded by Racing Queensland so the project is effectively shovel ready pending government approval," he said.

"The project concept has been previously endorsed by Ipswich City Council so there are no obvious impediments to progressing it."

A $13 million upgrade will soon be underway at the turf club.

He said with the support of politicians, the council and the racing fraternity, it was frustrating to again wait for Racing Queensland's endorsement.

"As they say in the classics, third time lucky," he said.

"Let's hope so."