Bring culprit to justice, solve the mystery at new show

Murder at the Bodega - A musical mystery, will be held at Casa Mia Restaurant on Saturday, June 29. Contributed

A KILLER is on the loose at a wedding and the culprit must be caught before the reception finishes.

Is it a coincidence, or is someone trying to sabotage the wedding for their own needs?

You will need to interview the suspects and piece together the clues to bring the perpetrator to justice at Ipswich's first musical murder mystery night.

A cast of talented actors from the theatre group Murder We Wrote will be performing their new show, Murder at the Bodega, for one night only at Casa Mia on Saturday, June 29.

Winona Thyssen wrote the script for the murder mystery, and said this show offered something very different for the audience.

"We do a murder mystery night on a train every month, but this is our first show outside of the train," she said.

"This show is completely different. It's still interactive theatre so you can ask questions of the suspects, but this show has music in it for the first time.

"This show has a band and lots of singing, so it will be a really fun night.

"We wanted to take our shows to the next step and do it bigger and do it in a different venue."

The theatre group was formed last year and Miss Thyssen said it was one of her biggest passions.

"It's super rad. I just love doing them," she said.

"It's my favourite thing to do. Everyone just has so much fun, and the audience loves it as well." Tickets to the show are $80 each and includes a three course meal and complimentary champagne on arrival.

Tickets can be purchased by phoning the restaurant on 32024766 or visit www. casamiaipswich.com.au.