‘Bring all the Laidley c***s’: Man abuses cops, pub staff

A Lockyer Valley man was drunk, concussed and confused when he yelled at police (file image).

Dale Comerford was drunk, concussed and confused when he yelled at police "bring them all, bring all the Laidley c***s because you all have it in for me".

But his disturbing behaviour hasn't gone down well with police, or the Gatton Magistrates Court, after he was involved in a brawl at Porters Plainland Hotel.

Comerford fronted the Gatton Court on January 18, after police were called to the Plainland pub due to two men fighting in the gaming room.

When police arrived at the pub on December 8, Comerford, 34, was trying to leave the premises, despite the doors being locked.

Comerford was heard yelling "where is that f*****g prick" when law enforcement arrived, police prosecutor senior constable Narelle Lowe said.

Police had multiple conversation attempts with Comerford, but the Lockyer man continued to yell profanities.

Senior constable Lowe said Comerford referred to hotel staff as "this fat f**k" and "this idiot", while telling police to "f**k off" and "do what they had to do".

He also mocked police, speaking in a baby voice while attempting to walk away from them.

"Police stopped the defendant by walking in his path. He continued to yell obscenities at police saying, 'bring them all, bring all the Laidley c**s because you all have it in for me'," she said.

Officers issued Comerford a notice to appear, but he scrunched it up and threw it on the ground in front of police, senior constable Lowe said.

Comerford was represented by duty lawyer Dylan Hans, who said his client had three prior convictions, one being a "fairly fresh wound".

Mr Hans said his client was "confused" why police were targeting him, when he had been assaulted by the other man.

"He was assaulted by the other patron at the venue, he didn't initiate the assault," Mr Hans said.

"He was concussed by falling over at the pokies tables."

Comerford, who works as a sanitation officer in Coominya, pleaded guilty to obstructing police and public nuisance.

Magistrate Graham Lee labelled Comerford's behaviour as "disturbing".

"You come before the court with a history that's highly relevant. July last year a $1200 fine and conviction recorded, along with other traffic matters, and a conviction recorded for obstructing police," Mr Lee said.

Comerford was ordered to complete 150 hours of community service in six months.

A conviction was recorded.