Brilliant Breayley ready for the NRL

HISTORY MAKING: Brothers Ipswich captain Brittany Breayley is preparing for her biggest year of rugby league yet, as part of the Queensland Maroons, Australian Jillaroos and an inaugural NRL Women's Premiership player. DAN PELED

A HUMBLE person whose actions speak louder than her words.

That is the word from Brothers Ipswich co-coach Becky Jones, when asked to best describe captain Brittany Breayley's contribution.

"She's obviously captain for a reason," Jones said.

"The girls look up to her. She's consistent every week. When you talk about the best players in the game, it's those who are consistent each week and Britto is one of those.

"You've got someone who loves the game, who always plays for her teammates and her club, and you can't ask for anything more."

The 27-year-old out of Mackay moved to Brisbane to pursue her dreams of playing representative rugby league for Queensland.

But it soon became apparent Breayley was destined for greater honours.

Fast forward a few years, and Breayley is a World Cup winner and perennial Dally M POY nominee.

"I never thought this is something I'd be doing," Breayley said.

"I've made some huge steps since I decided to make the move to Brisbane four years ago. I really only wanted to play for my state, and then I got the opportunity to play for my country which is a great honour."

The Brothers rake has won consecutive Queensland representative player of the year honours, and been nominated for the Dally M female player of the year every year since its inception in 2015.

Now an NRL berth is on the horizon, after Breayley joined Brothers teammates Ali Brigginshaw, Kody House and CJ Sims as one of 40 players pre-contracted to the NRL Women's Premiership.

The Brisbane Broncos, NZ Warriors, Sydney Roosters and St George Illawara Dragons will be the four founding clubs.

"Obviously the Broncos would be ideal location-wise, but I'm happy to play for any club," Breayley said.

"My Dad is from NZ and my sister lives in Auckland, so I'd be happy to play for the Warriors as well. (But) they have the Kiwi Ferns hooker, so they'll probably go with her."

Breayley modelled her game on Cameron Smith and Isaac Luke. Now the Jillaroos star is coming to terms with the possibility she may be the inspiration for young players coming through the ranks.

"It's hard to believe there are young girls out there who aspire to be like us," she said. "I never thought growing up that I'd be someone another little girl might look up to. It's humbling."