Celebrity

Brigitte Nielsen, 54, shocks with pregnancy

by Bryan Hood
31st May 2018 12:46 PM

BRIGITTE Nielsen is ready to give motherhood another shot.

The Danish actress, 54, revealed she was expecting her fifth child on Instagram earlier this week.

"family getting larger [heart emoji]," she wrote alongside a photo showing off her rather sizeable baby bump.

The star has shocked fans with news of the pregnancy.

After getting her start as a model at the beginning of the '80s, Nielsen starred in the fantasy film Red Sonja in 1985, which co-starred Arnold Schwarzenegger. That year she also appeared in Rocky IV with then-husband Sylvester Stallone, whom she also starred alongside in Cobra the next year.

Nielsen, who's been married five times, already has four sons, ranging in age from 23 to 34.

A rep for the actress did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nielsen's Instagram followers flooded her comments section with messages of congratulations - and surprise.

"Congrats you have given hope to a lot of women that believed it couldn't be done. Well you have proven that it can," wrote one.

"Wow! How's that possible??" asked another.

"Can you open up discussion on what precautions if any you took did you have to check anything as I think you are inspiration to woman over 40 who think it's too late," said another.

This story originally appeared on Page Six and is republished here with permission.

