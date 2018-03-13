Loyal dogs found guarding owner's body find new family

Indigo and Blue, who faced an uncertain fate after their owner died, have a been adopted by a southern Tasmanian couple. Picture: BRIGHTSIDE FARM SANCTUARY

WHAT do you do when a dog is upset and won't go to sleep? You read them a bedtime story or two.

The couple who has taken on two aged dogs found guarding their deceased owner at Pipers River, in northern Tasmania, a few weeks ago have been reading to the pair as they become accustomed to a new life.

Indigo and Blue at play after their ordeal. Picture: BRIGHTSIDE

Indigo and Blue - believed to be about 12 and 10-years-old - stayed with their owner for two weeks until his body was found by authorities.

The mother and daughter canine combo then spent three weeks in the council pound at George Town before they found a new home in southern Tasmania thanks to Brightside Animal Sanctuary.

Through the magic of social media, their extraordinary tale has spread far and wide.

Their new owner, who did not want to be identified, said the dogs were intially quite upset.

"They were very distressed and cried for the first two nights they were here," she said.

"So my husband and I took turns reading to them and it seemed to settle them down. They slept all night last night."

It is understood the dogs guarded their deceased owner for two weeks before Tasmania Police arrived to check on his welfare following concerns raised by a friend.

The police could not get close to the man, so George Town Council's dog control officer was called in.

Des Bolt has been a dog ranger for over 30 years and just has "a way" with animals.

"I have been to a few situations like this and the dogs are always very scared and distressed," Mr Bolt said.

"These poor dogs had access to water but were very hungry when we arrived.

"The man's family could not take the dogs and we could have taken the easy route and had them euthanised but we didn't want to do that.

"I rang Emma (Haswell) from Brightside and she managed to take them and keep them together. It is great they have now gone to such a lovely new home."