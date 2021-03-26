BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

UPBEAT BUNDY: Things that made us smile in Bundaberg this week.

Bundaberg is full of positive news and that is something to celebrate, which is why we are bringing you a weekly dose of good news stories from around the region.

Here are just some of the things that happened recently that made us smile.

Longstanding commitment celebrated in heritage shop

The Childers Heritage Gift Shop and Post Office has celebrated a special milestone.

If you've ever visited the local store you will likely recognise Jenny Ralph who has been working there for almost two decades.

Sharing a special post to its Facebook page to mark the occasion the business said "Today marks a very special anniversary for our small business."

"Our Jen has now been with us for 18 years … Jenny is beautiful inside and out but the thing I love most about Jen is her integrity - it is second to none."

Jenny Ralph has celebrated 18 years of working at the Childers Heritage Gift Shop and Post Office.

Venue celebrates award in (Hamptons) style

A local venue that has undergone major renovations has received an award for its quality food, service and delivery of overall customer experience.

At the recent Star Group Conference the local tavern was named Hotel of the Year - no easy feat against 23 other venues.

Using the time wisely during the COVID-19 closure last year the Bargara Lakes Tavern underwent a major Hamptons style transformation.

Bargara Lakes Tavern owner Steven Shoobridge and venue manager Bec Light took home the award for Hotel of the recent Year at the Star Group conference.

Progress update for Oodies' new home

Customers will soon be reunited with coffee and a warm welcome from staff at Oodies Cafe.

After temporarily closing to finalise the move to its new location on Kolan St in Bundaberg North, the wheels are officially in motion for the business which is set to reopen on April 6.

The business posted a construction update to its Facebook page on Thursday.

"It's all happening around at our new home … we have found the process very interesting," the post said.

"The best part has been working with all the different trades that have to come together to make it all happen.

"From knocking down walls, installing a grease trap (what a huge process), rewiring the entire building to bring it up to current standards, painting, flooring, building a kitchen from scratch, the fine details of building a front service area … it's a really cool process to watch.

"Each tradie a professional in what they do, each with a skill set that is to be admired."

The new site where Oodies Cafe will now call home was previously known as The Salad Bowl.

Construction works are underway at what will soon be the new Oodies Cafe.

New business encourages contenders to think outside the "grid"

Bundaberg contenders of all ages are stepping up to take on a new challenge.

New local business Escape Grid is said to have left participants "buzzing" after putting their wits to the test in a unique escape room experience.

Owner Beth Scott said she came across the concept in early 2018 and after taking the time to research it she discovered a whole new world.

Designed for groups participants will need to work together and combine their skillsets to complete many puzzles, unravel riddles, find clues and solve problems.

Beth Scott has brought an out of this world experience to Bundaberg – the Escape Grid. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Whimsical workshop turns bags into artwork

A unique upcoming event will allow participants to explore their creativity and make their own stylish piece of art in a stunning setting.

Owner of small business Willow and Hide Chloe Johnson has launched a new side hustle that allows participants to create their very own fashion statement.

Bubbles and Brushes in the Bush - a unique paint and sip experience where the finished painted canvas product is transformed into a bespoke Willow and Hide clutch.

Childers local Chloe Johnson has launched a unique paint and sip experience where the finished painted canvas product is turned into a bespoke clutch. Picture: Beck Blakemore Photography.

