BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

UPBEAT BUNDY: Things that made us smile in Bundaberg this week.

Bundaberg is full of positive news and that is something to celebrate, which is why we are bringing you a weekly dose of good news stories from around the region.

Here are just some of the things that happened recently that made us smile.

Food van delivering special purpose

The wheels are in motion for a new food van with a very special purpose.

Gin Gin local Cathy Ison has always been passionate about helping others to flourish and achieve their goals.

After 20 years of working in the education system Ms Ison opened her own small business Positive Steps Mentoring in 2016 and has been facilitating programs for young adults living with autism ever since.

But now she has a new initiative in the works - a food van and catering program that will teach participants about food safety and event planning among other important skills.

Stunning Ear-ster themed collection is treasure worth hunting

A local maker has made all of our dreams come true and just in time for Easter.

Jellybean Jane's Maddison Devine has released a stunning Easter-themed earrings collection.

Featuring sweet and trendy styles in pastel shades, designs include bunnies in baskets, hot cross buns and Autumn gardens.

Jellybean Jane has released an Easter-themed collection of earrings.

Having a ball: Red carpet event celebrates diversity

Glitter will be filling the streets of Bundaberg to embrace diversity and allow members of the LGBTIQA+ community to shine 'brite'.

The Headspace Bundaberg centre's youth engagement committee and Brite group has organised a gala ball to encourage inclusivity and celebrate diversity.

The special night which will feature a red carpet, photographer, dinner, entertainment and dancing will be the group's first official event and is strictly drug and alcohol free.

Headspace Bundaberg's Brite Ball committee members Kristy Hayes, Di Wills, Cristel Simmonds, Lauren Cuthbert and Rhys Williams.

Bundy Rum celebrates start of NRL season with limited edition combo

Quench your curiosity with Bundaberg Rum's newest limited edition flavour sensation.

Combining two classic tastes that have stood the test of time the brewery has paired Bundy Red with creaming soda to create a sweet but robust drink of choice.

The limited edition NRL pack will be available in bottle shops soon.

Bundaberg Rum has released a limited edition NRL flavour - Bundy Red rum and creaming soda.

Twerking classes have Bundy booties popping

A new craze has hit the region and it's got Bundy's booties popping.

Relocating to Bundaberg from the Gold Coast Ariah Goodluck who has a background in dance is offering twerking classes - a fun and social way to keep active.

Ariah Goodluck has started twerking classes in Bundaberg that are proving popular.

Dance fever: Unique sighting of rays on Lady Elliot reef

The region's seas are an aquatic playground for rare marine life with plenty of special sightings recorded recently.

Spotted on Lady Elliot Island a rare albino green turtle hatchling was found making its way to the water last week while a whale shark was seen off Lady Musgrave Island.

Now a fever of cownose rays have been found by a local Master Reef Guide while snorkelling - a rare sight in waters off the tiny coral cay.

Rare Sighting of One Hundred Distinctive Cownose Rays off Lady Elliot Island. Picture: Jacinta Shackleton

