Bright sparks charge ahead of summer storm season

POWER ON: Scott Campbell, Tyler Daines and Ky McClear are starting apprenticeships with Energex.

IPSWICH'S newest electricity apprentices are starting to learn the ropes in time for the summer storm season.

This week, three new recruits began their field training with Energex as apprentice electrotechnology electricians and distribution linesmen at the Raceview depot. They're part of a smaller regular mid-year recruitment which complements the main annual intake.

The new starters earned their roles through an extremely competitive process which attracted thousands of applicants.

The recent recruitment campaign for 95 apprentices to start with Energex and Ergon in early 2020 drew a similar response.

Energex area manager Graham Burke said a robust talent pipeline was critical to deliver safe and reliable electricity.

"We go to a lot of effort to find Queensland's best and brightest apprentices, and then we invest strongly in them to ensure we have an ongoing pool of highly-skilled people to build and maintain the substations and networks that keep our communities up and running,” he said.