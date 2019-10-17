Menu
The resident saw the quickly moving light in Blacks Beach.
BRIGHT LIGHT: Another UFO sighting in Mackay

Caitlan Charles
caitlan.charles@dailymercury.com.au
17th Oct 2019 5:04 PM
A TRIP to the toilet in the middle of the night turned into much more for a Blacks Beach resident.

A few weeks ago, the resident heard a weird humming noise, so they looked out the window.

“I saw this bright light, I thought ‘holy s--- what is that?’,” she said.

“I ran back to get my phone to film it because, I was like, ‘oh my god, it’s a UFO’. Then it just disappeared.”

The resident said sent all the videos to the UFO research centre, which was interested in the sighting.

“I haven’t seen it again since then,” she said.

This is the first time the resident had ever seen a UFO, but they had always been a believer.

“I’ve seen things that are phenomenally not right before, but I wouldn’t call them UFOs. I absolutely believe this was a UFO.”

The resident said it resembled the invasion in Independence Day.

“I was sceptical when I saw footage of others, I thought ‘that is just the International Space Station’ but the International Space Station was not in the area when I saw this,” she said.

Mackay Daily Mercury

