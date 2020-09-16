Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Maranoa MP David Littleproud has welcomed the Federal Government’s plan for a more transparent and competitive Australian gas market.
Maranoa MP David Littleproud has welcomed the Federal Government’s plan for a more transparent and competitive Australian gas market.
News

‘Bright future’ for Maranoa in Aussie gas hub push

Georgie Adams
16th Sep 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MARANOA MP David Littleproud has welcomed the federal government's plan for a more transparent and competitive Australian gas market through the development of an Australian Gas Hub located in Wallumbilla.

"The Australian government has a vision to improve Australia's gas market and this plan will have Wallumbilla leading the way for the future of the industry," Mr Littleproud said.

"This will create investment and news jobs for the Maranoa.

"This is a big win for the Maranoa and shows clear investment in the future of our region.

"Wallumbilla already plays a key role in Australia's gas market as the most strategically located and connected gas trading hub, but this plan will see the Wallumbilla Hub further enhanced to become an even more important, transparent gas trading system as the Australian Gas Hub.

"This will be an open and competitive hub-model resembling the world-leading Henry Hub in the United States, with the aim of driving stronger competition and clearer price expectations for gas and making gas more affordable and accessible to Australians.

"Further development of the Wallumbilla Hub will bring huge potential to our region - this is a big win for jobs, industry and the local economy in the Maranoa."

letterspromo

More Stories

david litlleproud maranoa mp david littleproud wallumbilla gas hub

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Blokes win, women screwed by new tax plan

        Blokes win, women screwed by new tax plan

        News Male workers will get double the tax cut cash that women will get under a new plan to bring forward tax relief in the wake of the pandemic.

        ‘F--king maggots’: Drug driver lashes out at cops

        Premium Content ‘F--king maggots’: Drug driver lashes out at cops

        Crime A teen with handcuffs and drugs stashed in his house slung abuse

        Drug, driving hot spots: 17 people busted by police

        Premium Content Drug, driving hot spots: 17 people busted by police

        Crime SEVENTEEN people have found themselves on the wrong side of the law this week.

        $550k in 2020: Big cash to access our pollies

        Premium Content $550k in 2020: Big cash to access our pollies

        Politics Labor, LNP in Qld earn $550k in ‘business forum’ schemes